Company Directory
Chubb
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Mexico

Chubb Software Engineer Salaries in Mexico

The median Software Engineer compensation in Mexico package at Chubb totals MX$622K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Chubb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Chubb
Data Engineer
Monterrey, NL, Mexico
Total per annum
MX$622K
Level
L1
Base salary
MX$622K
Stock (/yr)
MX$0
Bonus
MX$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
1 Year
What are the career levels at Chubb?

MX$3.1M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Software Engineer pozīcijai Chubb in Mexico, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība MXMX$21,017,116. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Chubb Software Engineer pozīcijai in Mexico, ir MXMX$12,034,249.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Chubb

Related Companies

  • MarketAxess
  • eHealth
  • Lemonade
  • Xometry
  • Citi
  • See all companies →

Other Resources