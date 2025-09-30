Company Directory
Chubb Actuary Salaries in New York City Area

Actuary compensation in New York City Area at Chubb ranges from $141K per year for Senior Actuarial Analyst to $319K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $155K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Chubb's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Actuarial Trainee
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Actuarial Analyst I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Actuarial Analyst II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Actuarial Analyst
$141K
$125K
$0
$16K
Latest Salary Submissions
What are the career levels at Chubb?

FAQ

Other Resources