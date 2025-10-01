Company Directory
Choice Hotels
Choice Hotels Software Engineer Salaries in Phoenix Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Phoenix Area package at Choice Hotels totals $105K per year.

Median Package
company icon
Choice Hotels
Software Engineer
Scottsdale, AZ
Total per annum
$105K
Level
2
Base salary
$105K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
1 Year
What are the career levels at Choice Hotels?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Choice Hotels in Phoenix Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $130,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Choice Hotels for the Software Engineer role in Phoenix Area is $105,000.

Other Resources