Company Directory
Chipper Cash
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Chipper Cash Salaries

Chipper Cash's salary ranges from $31,840 in total compensation per year for a Programme Manager at the low-end to $175,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chipper Cash. Last updated: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $175K
Data Scientist
$144K
Financial Analyst
$82.6K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Programme Manager
$31.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chipper Cash is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $175,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chipper Cash is $113,430.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Chipper Cash

Related Companies

  • Dave
  • Edelman Financial Engines
  • TrueAccord
  • Zest AI
  • Bloomberg
  • See all companies →

Other Resources