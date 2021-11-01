Company Directory
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Salaries

Chipotle Mexican Grill's salary ranges from $30,150 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer at the low-end to $156,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chipotle Mexican Grill. Last updated: 11/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $140K
Customer Service
Median $38K
Product Manager
Median $156K

Financial Analyst
$74.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$147K
Marketing Operations
$127K
Programme Manager
$60.3K
Project Manager
$59.7K
Sales
$129K
Technical Writer
$30.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chipotle Mexican Grill is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $156,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chipotle Mexican Grill is $100,808.

