Company Directory
China Merchants Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about China Merchants Group that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    China Merchants Group Limited (招商局集团有限公司) is a leading maritime conglomerate headquartered in Beijing, China. With decades of expertise in shipping, port operations, and maritime logistics, the company has established itself as a pivotal player in global maritime commerce. Operating from its strategic base in the Chaoyang District, China Merchants Group delivers innovative shipping solutions while maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence. The company combines rich Chinese maritime heritage with forward-thinking business practices, connecting Asian markets to international trade routes. Committed to sustainable development and technological advancement, China Merchants Group continues to navigate the future of global maritime industry.

    cmhk.com
    Website
    317
    Number of Employees

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for China Merchants Group

    Related Companies

    • Facebook
    • Google
    • Pinterest
    • Amazon
    • Apple
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources