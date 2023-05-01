Company Directory
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Salaries

Children's Hospital Los Angeles's salary ranges from $80,595 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $161,700 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Last updated: 11/18/2025

Data Scientist
$141K
Financial Analyst
$80.6K
Software Engineer
$162K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Children's Hospital Los Angeles is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $161,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Children's Hospital Los Angeles is $140,700.

