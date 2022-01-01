Company Directory
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Salaries

Chick-fil-A's salary ranges from $31,200 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $227,562 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chick-fil-A. Last updated: 11/18/2025

Software Engineer
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
9 $167K
10 $207K
Customer Service
Median $32K

Sales
Median $31.2K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $225K
Business Operations
$184K
Business Analyst
Median $104K
Business Development
$79.7K
Data Analyst
$101K
Information Technologist (IT)
$184K
Product Designer
$70.4K
Product Manager
$177K
Programme Manager
$186K
Project Manager
Median $150K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chick-fil-A is Software Engineer at the 10 level with a yearly total compensation of $227,562. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chick-fil-A is $151,996.

