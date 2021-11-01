Company Directory
Chicago Trading
Chicago Trading Salaries

Chicago Trading's salary ranges from $90,450 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $270,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chicago Trading. Last updated: 11/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $270K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $233K
Financial Analyst
$231K

Information Technologist (IT)
$221K
Recruiter
$90.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chicago Trading is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $270,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chicago Trading is $231,150.

