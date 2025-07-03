Company Directory
Chetu
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Chetu Salaries

Chetu's salary ranges from $1,191 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $149,250 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chetu. Last updated: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Data Scientist
$1.2K
Project Manager
$149K
Software Engineer
$3.4K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Software Engineering Manager
$146K
Solution Architect
$30.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chetu is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chetu is $30,150.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Chetu

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Uber
  • Netflix
  • Airbnb
  • Apple
  • See all companies →

Other Resources