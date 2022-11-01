Chess.com Salaries

Chess.com's salary ranges from $53,443 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Spain at the low-end to $120,000 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chess.com. Last updated: 11/14/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.