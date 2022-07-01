Company Directory
Cherre
Cherre Salaries

Cherre's salary ranges from $85,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $201,488 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Last updated: 9/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $85K

Data Engineer

Product Manager
Median $140K
Data Scientist
$118K

Recruiter
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cherre is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,488. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cherre is $128,800.

