Company Directory
CHEQ
Work Here? Claim Your Company

CHEQ Salaries

CHEQ's salary ranges from $29,368 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Bangladesh at the low-end to $129,350 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CHEQ. Last updated: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Product Manager
$118K
Sales
$129K
Sales Engineer
$126K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Software Engineer
$29.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CHEQ is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $129,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CHEQ is $121,788.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CHEQ

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Roblox
  • Facebook
  • Intuit
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies →

Other Resources