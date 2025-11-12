Charles Schwab Data Architect Salaries in Greater Denver And Boulder Area

Data Architect compensation in Greater Denver And Boulder Area at Charles Schwab ranges from $96.7K per year for 54 to $114K per year for 56. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Charles Schwab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus 54 $96.7K $89.1K $1.8K $5.8K 55 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- 56 $114K $103K $1.3K $9.5K 57 $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 4 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Charles Schwab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

