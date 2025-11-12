Site Reliability Engineer compensation in United States at Charles Schwab ranges from $92.4K per year for 54 to $152K per year for 57. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $160K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Charles Schwab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
54
$92.4K
$88K
$0
$4.4K
55
$151K
$141K
$5.5K
$5K
56
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
57
$152K
$140K
$0
$11.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Charles Schwab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)