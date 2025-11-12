Company Directory
Charles Schwab
  • Greater Dallas Area

Charles Schwab Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Dallas Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dallas Area at Charles Schwab ranges from $81.1K per year for 54 to $152K per year for 58. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dallas Area package totals $155K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Charles Schwab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Average Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
54
Software Developer I(Entry Level)
$81.1K
$78K
$0
$3.1K
55
Software Developer II
$111K
$104K
$692
$6.7K
56
Software Developer III
$138K
$132K
$0
$5.9K
57
Software Developer IV
$169K
$151K
$0
$17.9K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Charles Schwab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Charles Schwab in Greater Dallas Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $181,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Charles Schwab for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Dallas Area is $147,000.

