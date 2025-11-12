Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dallas Area at Charles Schwab ranges from $92.9K per year for 54 to $179K per year for 58. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dallas Area package totals $116K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Charles Schwab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
54
$92.9K
$86.8K
$0
$6.1K
55
$111K
$103K
$0
$7.8K
56
$145K
$132K
$0
$12.7K
57
$159K
$143K
$0
$16.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Charles Schwab, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)