The average Project Manager total compensation in United Kingdom at Charles River Associates ranges from £71.2K to £99.7K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Charles River Associates's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Average Total Compensation

$104K - $120K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
$95.7K$104K$120K$134K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Charles River Associates?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Charles River Associates in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £99,655. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Charles River Associates for the Project Manager role in United Kingdom is £71,182.

Other Resources

