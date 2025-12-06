Company Directory
Chapter & Verse
Chapter & Verse Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at Chapter & Verse ranges from $77K to $109K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Chapter & Verse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Average Total Compensation

$87.4K - $104K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$77K$87.4K$104K$109K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Chapter & Verse?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Chapter & Verse in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $109,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chapter & Verse for the Software Engineer role in United States is $76,950.

Other Resources

