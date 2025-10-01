Company Directory
Chainlink Labs
Chainlink Labs Software Engineer Salaries in Greater London Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area package at Chainlink Labs totals £134K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Chainlink Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Chainlink Labs
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per annum
£134K
Level
L3
Base salary
£86.4K
Stock (/yr)
£48K
Bonus
£0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at Chainlink Labs?

£121K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Chainlink Labs, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-YR (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-YR (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-YR (5.00% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Chainlink Labs in Greater London Area sits at a yearly total compensation of £215,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chainlink Labs for the Software Engineer role in Greater London Area is £123,098.

