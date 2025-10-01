The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area package at Chainlink Labs totals £134K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Chainlink Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
At Chainlink Labs, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-YR (5.00% quarterly)
20% vests in the 3rd-YR (5.00% quarterly)
20% vests in the 4th-YR (5.00% quarterly)
20% vests in the 5th-YR (5.00% quarterly)