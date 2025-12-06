Company Directory
Chainlink Labs
Chainlink Labs Recruiter Salaries

The median Recruiter compensation in United States package at Chainlink Labs totals $115K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Chainlink Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Chainlink Labs
Sourcer
Los Angeles, CA
Total per annum
$115K
Level
L3
Base salary
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at Chainlink Labs?
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Chainlink Labs, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-YR (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-YR (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-YR (5.00% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Chainlink Labs in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $162,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chainlink Labs for the Recruiter role in United States is $107,500.

Other Resources

