CGS Salaries

CGS's salary ranges from $33,690 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $196,980 for a Technical Programme Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of CGS. Last updated: 8/17/2025

$160K

Customer Service
$34.7K
Human Resources
$33.7K
Sales
$55.5K

Software Engineer
$62.1K
Technical Programme Manager
$197K
FAQs

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-CGS הוא Technical Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $196,980. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CGS הוא $55,497.

