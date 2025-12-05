Company Directory
CGI
CGI Solution Architect Salaries

Solution Architect compensation in Canada at CGI totals CA$141K per year for Solution Architect. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$142K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CGI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/5/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Solution Architect
$102K
$102K
$0
$555
Senior Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Total Compensation

What are the career levels at CGI?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at CGI in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$163,821. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CGI for the Solution Architect role in Canada is CA$142,411.

