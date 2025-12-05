Software Engineer compensation in Canada at CGI ranges from CA$75.2K per year for Associate Software Engineer to CA$125K per year for Lead Analyst. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$82.6K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CGI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.