CGI
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

CGI Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation package at CGI totals CA$66.8K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CGI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
CGI
Security Analyst
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per annum
$48.6K
Level
L2
Base salary
$48.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
3 Years
What are the career levels at CGI?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at CGI sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$194,563. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CGI for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is CA$66,804.

