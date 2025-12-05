Project Manager compensation in Canada at CGI ranges from CA$93.6K per year for Project Manager to CA$113K per year for Senior Project Manager. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$98.7K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CGI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
