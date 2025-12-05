Business Analyst compensation in United States at CGI ranges from $64.7K per year for Associate Business Analyst to $128K per year for Lead Business Analyst. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $90.5K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CGI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
