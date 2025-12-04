Company Directory
CGG
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

CGG Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at CGG totals $100K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CGG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
CGG
Machine Learning Engineer
Houston, TX
Total per annum
$100K
Level
Entry
Base salary
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5K
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
6 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at CGG in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $191,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CGG for the Data Scientist role in United States is $99,000.

