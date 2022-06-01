Company Directory
CGG
CGG Salaries

CGG's salary ranges from $65,631 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in United Kingdom at the low-end to $99,735 for a Software Engineering Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of CGG. Last updated: 8/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $68.3K
Data Analyst
$86.6K
Data Scientist
$65.6K

Geological Engineer
$69.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$99.7K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at CGG is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,735. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CGG is $69,650.

