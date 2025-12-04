Company Directory
CFGI
CFGI Accountant Salaries

The median Accountant compensation in United States package at CFGI totals $165K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CFGI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
CFGI
Accountant
Philadelphia, PA
Total per annum
$165K
Level
Senior Manager
Base salary
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
10 Years
What are the career levels at CFGI?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at CFGI in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $175,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CFGI for the Accountant role in United States is $165,000.

