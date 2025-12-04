Company Directory
CEVA
CEVA Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in Israel package at CEVA totals ₪581K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CEVA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
CEVA
SOC Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per annum
$173K
Level
L3
Base salary
$131K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bonus
$21.3K
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
6 Years
What are the career levels at CEVA?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at CEVA in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪793,240. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CEVA for the Hardware Engineer role in Israel is ₪579,400.

Other Resources

