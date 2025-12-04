Company Directory
CEVA
CEVA Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in Israel at CEVA ranges from ₪191K to ₪273K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CEVA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

$65.1K - $76.1K
Israel
Common Range
Possible Range
$56.8K$65.1K$76.1K$81K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at CEVA?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at CEVA in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪272,546. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CEVA for the Accountant role in Israel is ₪191,015.

Other Resources

