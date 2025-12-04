Company Directory
CES
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Business Operations Manager

  • All Business Operations Manager Salaries

CES Business Operations Manager Salaries

The average Business Operations Manager total compensation at CES ranges from ₹1.6M to ₹2.23M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CES's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

$19.5K - $23K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
$18.2K$19.5K$23K$25.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Business Operations Manager submissions at CES to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at CES?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Operations Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations Manager at CES sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,227,226. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CES for the Business Operations Manager role is ₹1,599,034.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CES

Related Companies

  • Facebook
  • Snap
  • Databricks
  • Airbnb
  • PayPal
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ces/salaries/bizops-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.