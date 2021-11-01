Company Directory
Certify Salaries

Certify's salary ranges from $51,618 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service Operations in United States at the low-end to $252,461 for a Sales in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Certify. Last updated: 8/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $97.7K
Product Manager
Median $170K
Business Analyst
$121K

Customer Service
$51.7K
Customer Service Operations
$51.6K
Data Scientist
$159K
Marketing Operations
$99.5K
Product Designer
$106K
Sales
$252K
Software Engineering Manager
$226K
FAQs

Certify에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 영업 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $252,461입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Certify에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $113,063입니다.

