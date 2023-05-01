Company Directory
Certa Salaries

Certa's salary ranges from $17,488 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the low-end to $144,720 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Certa. Last updated: 8/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $39.6K
Human Resources
$19.4K
Project Manager
$145K

Software Engineering Manager
$17.5K
FAQs

Le rôle le mieux payé signalé chez Certa est Chef de projet at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $144,720. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute compensation en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane signalée chez Certa est de $29,530.

