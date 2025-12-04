Company Directory
CERN
CERN Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Switzerland at CERN ranges from CHF 33.2K to CHF 46.2K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CERN's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

$43.9K - $51.7K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
$41K$43.9K$51.7K$57.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at CERN?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at CERN in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 46,188. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CERN for the Administrative Assistant role in Switzerland is CHF 33,161.

