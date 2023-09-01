Company Directory
CERN
CERN Salaries

CERN's salary ranges from $47,822 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $114,875 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of CERN. Last updated: 8/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $89.1K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Back-End Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Median $76.6K
Administrative Assistant
$47.8K

Hardware Engineer
$115K
Information Technologist (IT)
$92.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$83.3K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at CERN is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $114,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CERN is $86,165.

