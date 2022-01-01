Company Directory
Ceridian
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ceridian Salaries

Ceridian's salary ranges from $52,260 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $279,390 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ceridian. Last updated: 8/17/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Developer I $59.1K
Software Developer II $74.9K
Software Developer III $86.7K
Senior Software Developer $97.6K
Lead Software Developer $112K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $92K
Customer Service
$52.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Human Resources
$279K
Marketing
$137K
Product Design Manager
$106K
Product Manager
$67.4K
Project Manager
$82.6K
Recruiter
$68.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$111K
Solution Architect
$128K
Technical Account Manager
$88.2K
Technical Programme Manager
$101K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33.3%

Yr 1

33.3%

Yr 2

33.3%

Yr 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Ceridian, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-Yr (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-Yr (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-Yr (33.30% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Ceridian is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $279,390. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ceridian is $92,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ceridian

Related Companies

  • Unisys
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources