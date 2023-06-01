Company Directory
Cerberus Capital Management
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Cerberus Capital Management Salaries

Cerberus Capital Management's salary ranges from $78,400 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $342,465 for a Venture Capitalist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cerberus Capital Management. Last updated: 8/17/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Accountant
$151K
Data Scientist
$164K
Human Resources
$111K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Management Consultant
$250K
Recruiter
$78.4K
Software Engineer
$265K
Venture Capitalist
$342K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

据报道，Cerberus Capital Management最高薪的职位是风险投资人 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$342,465。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Cerberus Capital Management的年总薪酬中位数为$164,175。

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cerberus Capital Management

Related Companies

  • Square
  • Databricks
  • Intuit
  • Flipkart
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources