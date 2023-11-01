Company Directory
Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Salaries

Ceragon Networks's salary ranges from $54,380 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $115,407 for a Project Manager in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ceragon Networks. Last updated: 8/17/2025

$160K

Electrical Engineer
$108K
Hardware Engineer
$109K
Project Manager
$115K

Software Engineer
$54.4K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Ceragon Networks is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $115,407. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ceragon Networks is $108,886.

