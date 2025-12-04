Company Directory
Cepheid
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Cepheid Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States package at Cepheid totals $140K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cepheid's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cepheid
Mechanical Engineer
Sunnyvale, CA
Total per annum
$140K
Level
P3
Base salary
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
3 Years
What are the career levels at Cepheid?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Included Titles

Manufacturing Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Cepheid in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $165,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cepheid for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $146,000.

