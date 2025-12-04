Company Directory
Cepheid
Cepheid Marketing Operations Salaries

The average Marketing Operations total compensation in United States at Cepheid ranges from $90.3K to $128K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cepheid's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/4/2025

Average Total Compensation

$103K - $122K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$90.3K$103K$122K$128K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Cepheid?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at Cepheid in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $128,225. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cepheid for the Marketing Operations role in United States is $90,315.

Other Resources

