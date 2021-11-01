Company Directory
Cepheid
Cepheid Salaries

Cepheid's salary ranges from $68,340 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $196,015 for a Programme Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cepheid. Last updated: 8/17/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $140K
Software Engineer
Median $144K
Accountant
$147K

Biomedical Engineer
$194K
Chemical Engineer
$131K

Process Engineer

Customer Service
$68.3K
Data Scientist
$151K
Financial Analyst
$147K
Hardware Engineer
$171K
Marketing Operations
$112K
Product Manager
$163K
Programme Manager
$196K
Project Manager
$168K
Revenue Operations
$181K
Technical Programme Manager
$171K
FAQs

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā Cepheid, ir Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $196,015. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā Cepheid, ir $150,750.

