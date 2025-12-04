Company Directory
Centric Software
Centric Software Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at Centric Software totals $150K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Centric Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
Centric Software
UX Designer
Campbell, CA
Total per annum
$150K
Level
-
Base salary
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at Centric Software?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Centric Software in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $195,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centric Software for the Product Designer role in United States is $150,000.

