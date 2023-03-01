Company Directory
Centric Software
Centric Software Salaries

Centric Software's salary ranges from $101,570 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $255,000 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Centric Software. Last updated: 8/17/2025

$160K

Product Designer
Median $150K
Software Engineer
Median $123K
Information Technologist (IT)
$102K

Product Manager
$159K
Sales
$174K
Solution Architect
$255K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Centric Software is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $255,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centric Software is $154,600.

