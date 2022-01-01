Company Directory
CentralSquare Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company

CentralSquare Technologies Salaries

CentralSquare Technologies's salary ranges from $50,388 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer at the low-end to $172,135 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of CentralSquare Technologies. Last updated: 8/17/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $90.2K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Success
$99.5K
Data Scientist
$102K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Revenue Operations
$111K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$96.5K
Solution Architect
$172K
Technical Writer
$50.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at CentralSquare Technologies is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $172,135. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CentralSquare Technologies is $99,495.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CentralSquare Technologies

Related Companies

  • CoreLogic
  • Enthought
  • Intrado
  • Infor
  • FiveBy Solutions
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources