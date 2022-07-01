Company Directory
Central Payments
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Central Payments that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Central Payments, LLC, works on behalf of the Central Bank of Kansas City (CBKC). CBKC is located in the heart of Kansas City, MO and has been family-owned since opening in 1951. We are one of a small number of financial institutions in the country certified by the U.S. Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and have enjoyed this designation since 1998. As a CDFI, CBKC is focused on serving people of modest means who historically have not enjoyed the benefits of affordable and accessible financial products.

    http://www.central-payments.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Central Payments

    Related Companies

    • Microsoft
    • Stripe
    • SoFi
    • Apple
    • Google
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources