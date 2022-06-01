Company Directory
Central California Alliance for Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Central California Alliance for Health that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    The Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance) is an award-winning regional Medi-Cal managed care plan that provides health insurance for children, adults, seniors and people with disabilities in Santa Cruz, Monterey and Merced counties. We currently serve more than 364,658 members.Founded in 1996, the Alliance was established to improve access to health care for lower income residents. We have pursued this mission by linking members to primary care physicians and clinics who assist in managing their care. Our vision is: Healthy People. Healthy Communities. That vision remains at the forefront of the work we do every day. Come join our team!

    http://www.thealliance.health
    Website
    1996
    Year Founded
    570
    Number of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Central California Alliance for Health

    Related Companies

    • Lyft
    • LinkedIn
    • Uber
    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources