Centific Salaries

Centific's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $287,430 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Centific. Last updated: 9/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $70K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $95K
Customer Service
$68.6K

Human Resources
$50.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$68.6K
Program Manager
$287K
Technical Program Manager
$80.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Centific is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $287,430. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centific is $70,000.

