Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Salaries

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's salary ranges from $111,000 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $195,975 for a UX Researcher at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last updated: 9/10/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $111K

Health Informatics

Economist
Median $140K
Information Technologist (IT)
$133K

Project Manager
$149K
UX Researcher
$196K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is UX Researcher at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is $140,000.

